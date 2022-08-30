Former NU’EST Member Baekho will release his first solo album this October

Former NU’EST Member Baekho will release his first solo album this October. According to a Soompi article from August 30, Baekho is working very hard on his solo album and has finished photographing the record jacket.

Baekho will be the first solo album to be released following the dissolution of the group in March since each member has since begun their own solo endeavours.

Additionally confirming Baekho’s return, Pledis Entertainment stated, “It is true that Baekho is releasing a solo album. In October, he plans to release it.

