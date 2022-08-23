French police chief recalls finding Princess Diana’s pearls

Rare facts about finding Princess Diana’s pearls at the scene of the Paris automobile disaster that killed the royal 25 years ago were recalled by police head Martine Monteil.

The collision that killed Diana, her partner Dodi Fayed, and the driver Henri Paul on August 31, 1997, occurred in a tunnel, and former French police officer Monteil was among the first to reach there.

In a new four-part documentary series for Channel 4 titled Diana: Death in Paris, the police chief, who oversaw the investigations into Diana’s death, provided her account.

She detailed that she found “little clues” that pointed towards about what had happened. “We saw signs of braking. Pieces of red light from another car. On the side of the car there were traces of paint,” she said.

“I was obsessed with finding things because it’s important. I even found some tiny pearls. They belonged to the princess.” Monteil added.

The Princess of Wales allegedly talked about dying in a staged car wreck, according to a note that was discovered in the new documentary that examines the police investigations that followed the collision.

It took six years after the fatal incident for the cryptic note to reach French police.