FWICE calls Luv Ranjan’s statement false and promises to fight it

Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav, a member of FWICE, emphasised in a lengthy statement that the producers are disputing the facts that were previously accepted by their representatives.

False and frivolous claims made by M/s LUV FILMS’s producers, who abuse the low-wage workers to the point where the victims are traumatised and distraught.

As well as they have to beg for their hard-earned money in front of the producers.

Advertisement

FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) has released a press release disputing filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s accusations. Saying that the workers of his movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were not paid their dues. Earlier in March, a news portal had exclusively revealed that the cast and crew of Ranjan’s film broke into the Goregaon, Mumbai. On the Royal Palms sets and demanded payment for 350 members of their fraternity that totaled Rs. 1 crore, 22 lakh. Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav, a member of FWICE, emphasised in a lengthy statement that the producers are disputing the facts that were previously accepted by their representatives.

Also Read Luv Ranjan threatens legal action and refutes claims that Ranbir-Shraddha’s film’s dues were not paid Filmmaker Luv Ranjan's production house, Luv Films, denies allegations of non-payment of...

False and frivolous claims made by M/s LUV FILMS’s producers, who abuse the low-wage workers to the point where the victims are traumatised and distraught. As well as they have to beg for their hard-earned money in front of the producers. The producers are dishonestly contesting the facts that were acknowledged by their representatives at both the joint meeting of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees and the Aarey Police Station. The total sum that has been unpaid during the past year has been around Rs. 1,22,81,986. Another set of unpaid dues have been accumulated from the recent places where our members have worked; the total of these unpaid dues is about.

Also Read Ranbir Kapoor: Luv Ranjan has been postponed due to fire incident Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's yet-to-be-titled Luv Ranjan film will be delayed....

In a statement to the media, Mr. Luv Ranjan, the producer of M/s LUV FILMS, claimed that the FSSAMU representatives were making statements about him and his production company that were false, fabricated, and illegal. He also claimed that these statements were being made without legal authority and had ulterior motives.