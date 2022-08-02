Gangubai Kathiawadi and Jai Bhim nominated for IFFM Awards

The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne is one of the greatest worldwide Indian film celebrations.

The IFFM Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne, one of the greatest worldwide Indian film celebrations beyond the nation, has recently declared its assignments for its yearly honors function.

The celebration, which is introduced by the Victorian Government, is a yearly celebration that happens in Melbourne, Australia, and grandstands the best of movies from India and the subcontinent.

In its thirteenth release to be held for the current month, the IFFM 2022 is getting back in the game for its actual adaptation of the celebration, after the celebration having been exclusively virtual throughout the previous two years.

This year the celebration begins 12-20 August in example and will likewise have an exceptionally virtual programming between 13-30 August for Australian crowds.

The honors will perceive best in artistic ability from across the Indian subcontinent across the arrangements of component movies and will likewise respect acclaimed OTT series.

The current year’s designations will see movies and content which were delivered between August 2021 to April 2022.

The IFFM has had the honor of the absolute greatest Australian film abilities on the jury board.

The current year’s celebration jury gloats of jury individuals that will incorporate names like worldwide honor winning movie manager Jill Bilcock, one of Australia’s eminent entertainers Vince Colosimo, multi grant winning chief Geoffrey Wright and multi grant winning producer Nadia Tass

BEST FILM:

83 / Hindi, Badhaai Do / Hindi, Gangubai Kathiawadi / Hindi, Jai Bhim / Tamil, Minnal Murali / Malayalam, Paka (River of Blood) / Malayalam, Sardar Udham / Hindi, The Rapist / English, Hindi

BEST INDIE FILM:

Boomba Ride / Mishing, Dug Dug / Hindi, Jaggi / Punjabi, Once Upon a Time in Calcutta / Bengali, Pedro / Kannada, Shankar’s Fairies / Hindi, Shoebox / Hindi, Fairy Folk / Hindi, English

BEST ACTOR (MALE):

Gopal Hegde, Pedro / Kannada, Rajkummar Rao, Badhaai Do / Hindi, Ramnish Chaudhary, Jaggi / Punjabi, Ranveer Singh, 83 / Hindi, Suriya, Jai Bhim / Tamil, Tovino Thomas, Minnal Murali / Malayalam, Vicky Kaushal, Sardar Udham / Hindi, Abhishek Bachchan – Dasvi / Hindi

BEST ACTOR (FEMALE):

Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi / Hindi, Bhumi Pednekar, Badhaai Do / Hindi, Deepika Padukone, Gehraiyaan / Hindi, Konkona Sen Sharma, The Rapist / English, Hindi, Lijomol Jose, Jai Bhim / Tamil, Shefali Shah, Jalsa / Hindi, Sreelekha Mitra, Once Upon A Time In Calcutta / Bengali, Vidya Balan, Jalsa / Hindi

BEST DIRECTOR:

Anmol Sidhu, Jaggi / Punjabi, Aparna Sen, The Rapist / Hindi, Kabir Khan, 83 / Hindi, Pan Nalin, Chhello Show (Last Film Show) / Gujarati, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gangubai Kathiawadi / Hindi, Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham / Hindi, Suresh Triveni, Jalsa / Hindi, T.J. Gnanavel, Jai Bhim / Tamil

BEST DOCUMENTARY :

A Night of Knowing Nothing, Ayena (Mirror), Kicking Balls, Ladies Only, Urf (A.K.A)

BEST FILM FROM SUBCONTINENT:

Joyland / Pakistan, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom / Bhutan, No Land’s Man / Bangladesh, Rehana Maryam Noor / Bangladesh, The Newspaper / Sri Lanka

BEST ACTOR IN A SERIES:

Mohit Raina – Mumbai Diaries 26/11, Parambrata Chatterjee – Aranyak, Varun Mitra – Guilty Minds, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Dhruv Sehgal – Little Things Final Season

BEST ACTRESS IN A SERIES:

Konkona Sensharma:

Mumbai Diaries 26/11, Sakshi Tanwar – Mai, Madhuri Dixit – Fame Game, Mithila Palkar – Little Things Final Season, Raveena Tandon – Aranyak, Shriya Pilgaonkar / Guilty Minds

BEST SERIES:

Aranyak, Mumbai Diaries 26/11, Fame Game, Mai, Little Things Final Season, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

