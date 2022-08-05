Gatha Vaibhava: Ashika Ranganath collaborates with Dushyanth

Ashika Ranganath is teaming up with director Suni for Gatha Vaibhava.

She will be romancing debutant Dushyanth, who is the son of Karnataka MLA SR Srinivas.

Ashika Ranganath is collaborating with chief Suni once more for impending film named Gatha Vaibhava.

Advertisement

The entertainer, who originally worked together with the producer on Avatara Purusha Part 1 and will be in the second portion too, and presently is ready as the female lead in his next.

She will sentiment debutant Dushyanth, who is the child of Karnataka MLA SR Srinivas.

Suni took to his Intsgram handle and reported their most recent coordinated effort with a great video. In the video, Suni is seen having a gathering with Ashika about working with a novice, to which she answers that she’d prefer work with laid out legends now.

Suni is then seen composing a lot of figures about her installment for Avatara Purusha 1, 2 and presently Gatha Vaibhava and slips it to her.

The guaranteed number, obviously, has Ashika then, at that point, singing an alternate track and consenting to be essential for the film right away.

Sharing the video, he expressed, “Gatha Vaibhava – Heroine Announcement Video. We thusly declare Ashika Ranganath as the main woman for the aggressive venture, #GathaVaibhava, helmed by chief Simple Suni featuring Dushyanth.”

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Dushyanth Servegara Srinivas (@dushyanth_official)

When Suni completes work on Gatha Vaibhava, he’ll get back to the arrangement of Avatara Purusha 2.

Advertisement

The movie producer had before blazoned that he was focusing on a Dasara discharge for the Sharan starrer, yet purportedly no less than 15% of the film is yet to be shot. Likewise, Avatara Purusha is somewhat VFX weighty, taking into account that it has basics of dark sorcery in its plot.

The realistic work will somewhat time consume, previously, the unit of Avatara Purusha had consistently kept up with that they will deliver section 2 in the span of 90 days of the first, however presently it will yake over 90 days since the film is unfinished.

Also Read Sita Ramam: Fans praise chemistry between Dulquer and Mrunal The much anticipated Sita Ramam hit the theaters today. The film is...