Popular actress Gauahar Khan is renowned for being outspoken and never holding back when expressing her opinions.

In a recent post, the actress offered her opinion on the ongoing issue surrounding Ranbir Kapoor’s remark about his pregnant wife, the actress Alia Bhatt.

She appears to be advising people to downplay a minor occurrence in her cryptic message. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s co-star in Rocket Singh, came under fire from online users for making a “phailoed” remark on Alia Bhatt’s weight gain in a recent Live session.

Bigg Boss 7 winner, Gauahar termed it as light-hearted humour. She commented on how people get offended easily these days and asked them to take it easy. The actress tweeted, “Aaj kal log kuch zyada hi sensitive ho gaye hain. Ab apni biwi se kuch halka phulka Mazaak karne pe bhi paabandi hai, kya pata kaun kahan pe offend ho jaaye ((People have become very sensitive these days. Now even cracking a light joke with your wife isn’t allowed, who knows what might offend people). Take a chill pill yaar, take light, it will resolve a lot of the issues in the world.”

However, there were several netizens who disagreed with her. A user wrote, “Miyan biwi ghar mazak karen ya kuch bhi karen…Nobody cares…Public me aake, making an absurd comment in a live session is called “publicity stunt”. Small mistakes make a huge blunder… No joke re baba.”

There were some who called her a ‘hypocrite’ for her differing stands on Bigg Boss and in real life.

Gauahar Khan just turned 39, and she enjoyed the occasion with her loved ones.

She was seen in several pictures and videos from the party cutting a cake while wearing a black outfit. She also had dinner with her husband Zaid Darbar later in the day.