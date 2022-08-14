Gauri Khan,: Katrina Kaif has a strong eye for interior design

Gauri is an ace interior designer and is known for designing celebrity homes and offices.

Shah Rukh Khan’s better half Gauri Khan is an ace inside creator and is known for planning superstar homes and workplaces.

She probably won’t be a piece of movies, yet she keeps on leftover a piece of the spotlight.

Gauri is a functioning web-based entertainment client and frequently shares a brief look at her own and proficient existence with her fans.

Discussing which, the star spouse imparted an image to Katrina Kaif on her virtual entertainment handle and indicated a fascinating cooperation.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gauri subtitled it: “You have a keen eye for interior design, @katrinakaif! Makes working on the project a lot more fun and interesting. Looking forward to the reveal! @bottomlinemedia @filmy.mirchi @mirchiplus #gaurikhandesign #interior.”

In the photograph, Gauri is seen looking lovely as she wore a blue coat dress and she decorated her outfit with a dark belt, while Katrina slipped into a botanical printed scaled down dress and kept her hair community left behind delicate waves to finish the hair styling.

Before long, fans raced to the remarks area to pour in adoration for the two. A client stated: “Stunners” While another client added: “wow. so very excited for collaboration. can’t wait to see.”

A third client stated: “2 perfect in one edge.” “@gaurikhan – maturing in reverse – you look astonishing,” a client added. Last week, Katrina too dropped a comparable clue as she shared an image on Instagram. “Fantastic Florals. Something unique coming soon with @gaurikhan.”

As of late, Gauri was seen celebrating with Shah Rukh Khan and a companion in Delhi at her dear companion, style fashioner Shalini Passi’s home.

“Going back to Delhi always refreshes my most cherished memories… Fun evening with friends and family celebrating at @shalini.passi’s,” she subtitled.

In the interim, Gauri has likewise prior worked together with Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez for a show.

