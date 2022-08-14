Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gauri Khan,: Katrina Kaif has a strong eye for interior design

Gauri Khan,: Katrina Kaif has a strong eye for interior design

Articles
Advertisement
Gauri Khan,: Katrina Kaif has a strong eye for interior design

Gauri Khan,: Katrina Kaif has a strong eye for interior design

Advertisement
  • Gauri is an ace interior designer and is known for designing celebrity homes and offices.
  • She recently collaborated with Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez for a show.
  • Recently, Gauri was seen partying with Shah Rukh Khan and a friend in Delhi.
Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s better half Gauri Khan is an ace inside creator and is known for planning superstar homes and workplaces.

She probably won’t be a piece of movies, yet she keeps on leftover a piece of the spotlight.

Gauri is a functioning web-based entertainment client and frequently shares a brief look at her own and proficient existence with her fans.

Discussing which, the star spouse imparted an image to Katrina Kaif on her virtual entertainment handle and indicated a fascinating cooperation.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gauri subtitled it:  “You have a keen eye for interior design, @katrinakaif! Makes working on the project a lot more fun and interesting. Looking forward to the reveal! @bottomlinemedia @filmy.mirchi @mirchiplus #gaurikhandesign #interior.”

In the photograph, Gauri is seen looking lovely as she wore a blue coat dress and she decorated her outfit with a dark belt, while Katrina slipped into a botanical printed scaled down dress and kept her hair community left behind delicate waves to finish the hair styling.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Before long, fans raced to the remarks area to pour in adoration for the two. A client stated: “Stunners” While another client added: “wow. so very excited for collaboration. can’t wait to see.”

Advertisement

A third client stated: “2 perfect in one edge.” “@gaurikhan – maturing in reverse – you look astonishing,” a client added. Last week, Katrina too dropped a comparable clue as she shared an image on Instagram. “Fantastic Florals. Something unique coming soon with @gaurikhan.”

As of late, Gauri was seen celebrating with Shah Rukh Khan and a companion in Delhi at her dear companion, style fashioner Shalini Passi’s home.

“Going back to Delhi always refreshes my most cherished memories… Fun evening with friends and family celebrating at @shalini.passi’s,” she subtitled.

In the interim, Gauri has likewise prior worked together with Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez for a show.

Also Read

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur join Kareena Kapoor Khan for quality time
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur join Kareena Kapoor Khan for quality time

All eyes have been on Kareena Kapoor Khan since her much-awaited film...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kareena Kapoor looks stunning in red she rejoins cousin Ranbir Kapoor after a lengthy absence
Kareena Kapoor looks stunning in red she rejoins cousin Ranbir Kapoor after a lengthy absence
Is Ken Jennings making a return to Jeopardy?
Is Ken Jennings making a return to Jeopardy?
Sarah Khan's enthralling photoshoot exudes panache
Sarah Khan's enthralling photoshoot exudes panache
Aaliya Siddiqui sobs on camera and claims the actor tried to kidnap her children
Aaliya Siddiqui sobs on camera and claims the actor tried to kidnap her children
Ariana Grande and The Weeknd's song is now available
Ariana Grande and The Weeknd's song is now available
Pakistani celebrities attend producer Umer Mukhtar’s wedding
Pakistani celebrities attend producer Umer Mukhtar’s wedding
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story