Gauri Khan,: Katrina Kaif has a strong eye for interior design

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur join Kareena Kapoor Khan for quality time
All eyes have been on Kareena Kapoor Khan since her much-awaited film...
Shah Rukh Khan’s better half Gauri Khan is an ace inside creator and is known for planning superstar homes and workplaces.
She probably won’t be a piece of movies, yet she keeps on leftover a piece of the spotlight.
Gauri is a functioning web-based entertainment client and frequently shares a brief look at her own and proficient existence with her fans.
Discussing which, the star spouse imparted an image to Katrina Kaif on her virtual entertainment handle and indicated a fascinating cooperation.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Gauri subtitled it: “You have a keen eye for interior design, @katrinakaif! Makes working on the project a lot more fun and interesting. Looking forward to the reveal! @bottomlinemedia @filmy.mirchi @mirchiplus #gaurikhandesign #interior.”
In the photograph, Gauri is seen looking lovely as she wore a blue coat dress and she decorated her outfit with a dark belt, while Katrina slipped into a botanical printed scaled down dress and kept her hair community left behind delicate waves to finish the hair styling.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Before long, fans raced to the remarks area to pour in adoration for the two. A client stated: “Stunners” While another client added: “wow. so very excited for collaboration. can’t wait to see.”
A third client stated: “2 perfect in one edge.” “@gaurikhan – maturing in reverse – you look astonishing,” a client added. Last week, Katrina too dropped a comparable clue as she shared an image on Instagram. “Fantastic Florals. Something unique coming soon with @gaurikhan.”
As of late, Gauri was seen celebrating with Shah Rukh Khan and a companion in Delhi at her dear companion, style fashioner Shalini Passi’s home.
“Going back to Delhi always refreshes my most cherished memories… Fun evening with friends and family celebrating at @shalini.passi’s,” she subtitled.
In the interim, Gauri has likewise prior worked together with Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez for a show.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.