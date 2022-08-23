George, Charlotte and Louis’ arrival at new school draws attention

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s decision to relocate from central London to Windsor will result in the royal children attending a new school in the fall, Kensington Palace announced on Monday.

The children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, will start attending the coed, exclusive Lambrook School in Berkshire next month.

The recent announcement, though, has alarmed several parents of current students at the school.

Some of them have expressed their concerns that members of the royal family will create ‘tight – all inclusive’ environment in the school.

One parent was quoted describing the “acres of space and no pushiness” as defining the “tight, all-inclusive community” at Lambrook.

“We’ll see what happens – if it gets too crazy we won’t send our second child there,” said another. “We like it the way it is,” reported The Telegraph.

William and Kate announced that the family would soon be moving from Kensington Palace in the heart of London to Adelaide Cottage in the county of Berkshire. They will be closer to Windsor, the base of the Queen Elizabeth.