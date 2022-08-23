Advertisement
George, Charlotte, and Louis will begin a new school year in September

George, Charlotte, and Louis will begin a new school year in September

George, Charlotte, and Louis will begin a new school year in September

George, Charlotte, and Louis will begin a new school year in September

  • Kids of Prince William and Kate Middleton will enroll in a new school.
  • The family relocates from central London to Windsor.
  • They will all start attending the coed elite Lambrook School.
In September, the kids of Prince William and Kate Middleton will enroll in a new school as the family relocates from central London to Windsor, Kensington Palace announced on Monday.

Prince George, age nine, Princess Charlotte, age seven, and Prince Louis, age four, will all start attending the coed elite Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today confirmed that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire beginning in the fall of 2022, according to a statement released by Kensington Palace.

They are glad to have located a school for all three of their children that shares Thomas’s ethos and principles. “Their Royal Highnesses are enormously grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a good start to their education since 2017 and 2019, respectively.”

The family will relocate to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, which is roughly a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle, according to the Palace authorities, who also confirmed this.

Queen Elizabeth II, who has resided in Windsor Castle since the coronavirus outbreak began, will be much more accessible to The Cambridges.

