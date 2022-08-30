Gerard Pique allegedly cheated on Shakira since 2016: She was warned

Jordi Martin claims that Gerard Pique has been unfaithful to Shakira.

Shakira was even told about his alleged cheating at the time.

Gerard was having an extramarital affair.

Advertisement

Journalist Jordi Martin claims that Gerard Pique has allegedly been unfaithful to his ex-girlfriend Shakira since 2016 and that the singer was even told about his alleged cheating at the time.

Martin asserted that he has known the Barcelona player and the creator of the song “Waka Waka” since they began dating in 2010. He also stated, “I’ve always specialized when it comes to them.”

According to Sources, the Spanish journalist admitted that he forewarned the Colombian singer that her partner was having an extramarital affair on the radio program RCN Mundo.

During a TV appearance, Martin revealed, “I warned Shakira earlier and advised her to watch out for Pique since he was cheating on her.” And it’s true that I got a very harsh warning when I said that on TV.

It goes without saying that I support Shakira. In my case, my animosity toward Pique dates back a long way. He and I don’t get along very well.

Because Barcelona was a small city where everyone knew each other at night, I was always aware of Pique’s activities there. Gerard gave me a lot of things, but I wasn’t the one that went to Shakira’s to speak with her.

Advertisement

“In this situation, Shakira is the victim since she was duped. You must keep in mind that although she is a beautiful person, she left her life in the USA and migrated to Spain, Martin said.

“She had no connections to Spain, no friends, and no business endeavors. He continued, “She sacrificed everything for this couple and her kids.

Martin went on to say that the Grammy winner had been emotionally upset by the separation and that it had been “extremely traumatic” for her.

Pique and Shakira, who have two children together, announced their separation in June of this year without giving a reason.

Pique made his first public appearance with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, a PR student who had previously worked at his production business Kosmos, two months after the separation.

Also Read Shakira ‘heartbroken’ over Gerard Pique’s romance rumours with Clara Chia Shakira and Gerard Pique separated in June. The singer is reportedly spending...