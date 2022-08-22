Gerard Pique goes public with his new girlfriend

Pique’s relationship became public when he was spotted engaging in personal behaviour with his new girlfriend

Gerard Pique’s relationship with his current girlfriend became public knowledge when he was spotted engaging in personal behaviour with her at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia, barely a few months after his breakup with Shakira.

Marti allegedly met Pique when she worked at his production firm Kosmos, and the two had apparently been in a romance for months despite the footballer’s breakup with Waka Waka in June.

According to a source, the footage of the athlete locking lips and enjoying the evening with his new partner was published by the Spanish media source Socialite.

According to Marca, after Marti’s identity was revealed by the media, she erased all of her social media profiles, but someone else has created an account with the same name and profile information.

According to a story in Socialite, Shakira is “extremely furious” to witness the father of her children with his girlfriend in public.

During the first year of their separation, the exes agreed that they would never appear in public with their new companions, but it appears that Pique has broken this promise.

Presenter Laura Roige said about the Pique’s PDA with Marti, “I am excited, it is evident that there is a relationship.”

“I have seen a lot of love, it will hurt Shakira a lot, because this is a Gerard Pique that we have never seen. I have never seen him like this with the singer,” she added.

Previously, an insider close to Marti told The Sun that she and Pique have been keeping their romance low-key but people around them know about their relationship.

“Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organising events,” the source told the outlet.

“They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening,” the insider added.

