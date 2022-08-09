Grease legend Olivia Newton-John passes away at the age of 73

Ezra Miller: Accused of felony burglary in Vermont for taking alcohol
Vermont State Police were notified of a burglary complaint from a residence...
Olivia Newton-John, the star of dearest film melodic Grease died on Monday at the age of 73. The fresh insight about her passing was declared by her better half, John Easterling who shared a proclamation via web-based entertainment channels of Newton-John.
Close to home recognitions have been pouring in for the late four-time Grammy-winning star.
The assertion shared by the late entertainer’s significant other said, “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.
We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”
The assertion further added, “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.
Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”
In May 2017, Newton-John had declared that she was determined to have bosom disease. The entertainer was referred to allude to herself as a “cancer thriver,” recognizing that she had a full existence notwithstanding her startling finding.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Newton-John’s acting profession comprised of the broadly perceived and cherished Grease, where she featured inverse John Travolta. The job procured Newton-John a Golden Globe selection.
Catching wind of the grievous insight about her misfortune, Travolta shared a sincere recognition for Newton and expressed, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible.
I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!
Your Danny, your John!”
A few different famous people including any semblance of Kylie Minogue, Hugh Jackman, Barbra Streisand and others recollected the late entertainer.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.