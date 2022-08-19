Grow up, Prince Harry yelled when the Royal Family was angry

Critics and experts have urged Prince Harry to move away from the spotlight and close the personal narrative.

This caution was given to the Duke of Sussex by author Angela Epstein in a recent article for a website.

She wrote, Harry should leave the spotlight and end the personal narrative,

The time has unquestionably arrived for Harry to leave the spotlight and end the personal narrative, she wrote there.

Despite the fact that it is “too late to stop the much awaited memoir,” the expert feels that this is the time for him to put down his pen.

Because, in the words of the Hollywood film Ghost, “hanging on to a life that doesn’t want him anymore,” Harry will free himself if he doesn’t complain and doesn’t explain.

