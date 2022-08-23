Hina Rizvi plays Bobby Phupho in the Habs drama serial.

She is the youngest sister of famous actress and director Sangeeta Jee.

Hina’s entire family is involved in showbiz.

Advertisement

Even though Pakistan’s industry is not particularly large, occasionally something shocking happens. Many actors and actresses appear in a variety of projects. Frequently, we only recognise their characters from our favourite dramas.

Then we discover something unexpected and novel about them, and we become aware of how little we still know about our celebrities, particularly the veterans in today’s society.

Hina Rizvi, who now portrays Bobby Phupho in the critically acclaimed Habs drama serial is the newest actress to surprise you.

Even though Hina Rizvi has been in the profession for a long time, not many people were familiar with her family or personal life. So, Hina’s entire family is involved in the business and they are all very well-known figures in Pakistan’s film industry.

Hina is the youngest sibling of Parveen Rizvi, better known as famous actress and director Sangeeta Jee. People always appreciated the beauty of her second sister Kavita, whose real name is Nasreen Rizvi, when she was acting in movies.

Later, she quit her job in show business, got married, and fled Pakistan.

Advertisement

The youngest of the three, Hina, started acting in dramas since her parents didn’t want her to shine in movies, despite Sangeeta’s wishes. She is still actively acting now.

Also Read Ushna Shah & Feroze Khan’s Track in Habs Is Getting Great Reviews The drama series Habs is becoming increasingly well-liked. Their personalities and on-screen...