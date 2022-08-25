The drama series Habs is becoming increasingly well-liked.

Their personalities and on-screen chemistry are receiving praise from fans.

The drama and story’s progression were adored by the audience.

Advertisement

In addition to Mere Humsafar, which has become a huge phenomenon, there is another show that keeps viewers glued to their televisions every Tuesday. The media has also gone crazy over the drama Habs, which stars Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan. Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah’s fantastic chemistry has fans in a frenzy. As the story plays out, it continues to receive a lot of attention and awards.

Feroze Khan was cast by Habs as yet another melancholy character. He now struggles with attachment and trust issues as a result of his parent’s failed marriage. The narrative then shifts to his love story as his wife Ayesha deals with misunderstandings brought on by their surroundings and other individuals. Ushna Shah portrays an independent yet struggling Ayesha. They first speak when Ayesha starts working as Basit’s personal assistant, and as time goes on, their interactions become more intimate.

The actors of the hit drama series Habs recently got together to commemorate the completion of the serial’s filming. The celebrities all posted gorgeous snippets of their priceless moments on their Instagram accounts. Take a look!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Habs character Bobby Phupho belongs to this Lollywood actress Hina Rizvi plays Bobby Phupho in the Habs drama serial. She is...