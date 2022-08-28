Hadiqa Kiani seeks funds for flood victims on her own initiative

Pakistani singer-songwriter Hadiqa Kiani has launched the Vaseela campaign.

She urged everyone to take action and assist those impacted by the floods.

The singer for Boohey Barian is appealing with people to give as much as they can.

Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have all been devastated by unprecedented monsoon rainfall.

Hadiqa Kiani, a Pakistani singer-songwriter, has launched the “Vaseela campaign” to provide as much assistance to the flood victims as possible, joining the numerous local and foreign Pakistanis who are assisting the government’s efforts to assist the victims.

The singer for Boohey Barian is appealing with people to give as much as they can.

She urged everyone to take action and assist those impacted by the floods in Balochistan. My digital media include all the information you need to know about how you can help.

Separately, she posted a list of necessities on Vaseela’s Instagram page.

“At the moment, we are collecting in Lahore, but this week, we want to launch donation drop-off sites in Karachi. If you can help, please send materials,” she wrote.

For the Balochistan flood victims, Kiani launched the “Vaseela-e-Raah campaign” earlier in August. Internet users have complimented Kiani for her devotion to philanthropy.

Hadiqa wrote, “Mission of my campaign Vaseela-e-raah is to immediately provide camps to the the flood victims who are shelterless at the moment … this journey will take some time but we as Nation will do this together inshAllah.”

Videos of Kiani’s flood relief activities are also being shared online. She talked to tent producers and provided weatherproof tents. Along with her family, Kiani was seen assembling food supply boxes.

Although the full scope of the flood’s destruction is still unknown, thousands of lives have been destroyed as well as several villages. The harshest consequences of the monsoon rains are being felt throughout the nation.

Yaad, the most recent song by Kiani, has been making news in the world of music.

