Hadiqa Kiani shares emotional post with her mother 

Revered Hadiqa Kiani, a singer from Pakistan, has millions of fans all over the world. She is unique in her field.

Over the years, her hit songs have become cult classics. The experienced actress shines not only because of her natural talent, but also because of the good things she does for other people. Kiani would be at the top of the list of people who used their platform for the right reasons.

In an Instagram video that went viral recently, the Boohey Barian singer gushed over her mother. Khawar Kiani, her bedridden mother, has health problems that make it hard for her to move around.

But Kiani’s love for her mother was limitless, and she praised her with words sweeter than honey. The well-known singer is the best example of a good person.

Netizens’ hearts melted when they saw these sweet moments between the mother and daughter. Under Kiani’s post, a lot of prayers and praises started rolling in.

Hadiqa’s new song Yaad has been getting a lot of attention at work.

