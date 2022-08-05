Advertisement
Hadiqa Kiani's adorable throwback pictures with her son goes viral

  • Hadiqa Kiani is a well-known Pakistani singer and actor.
  • She has fared amazingly well in both her singing and acting careers.
  • She recently worked in the drama serial Dobara alongside Bilal Abbas.
Hadiqa Kiani is a well-known Pakistani singer and actor, and we can safely assume that everyone is a die-hard fan. The captivating singer gave Pakistan’s music business a new era. From her time as Buhe Bariyan until her role in the drama series Dobara, she has been incredibly remarkable, extraordinary, and phenomenal. She has fared amazingly well in both her singing and acting careers.

As she speaks openly about her adoptive son, her personal life has always been a source of conversation. The singer surprised her followers with these magnificent pictures.

She frequently expresses her love for her son. This adorable baby is now a young boy. He appears very endearing. And her fans are smitten with this mother-son duo.

Hadiqa always had a very clear plan in mind for how she would adopt a child. She values and treasures Naad e Ali greatly.

Following the devastating earthquake that struck Pakistan in 2005, she adopted her child in defiance of the opposition of her family. This adorable youngster and Hadiqa have a special bond. 

Have a look:

The Kamli singer entered the theatrical world and wowed everyone with her outstanding performance. The subject matter of the serial received a lot of criticism, and the drama series Dobara’s conclusion in particular didn’t satisfy the audience. It’s very inspiring to see her go above and above to promote her abilities.

