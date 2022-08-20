Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Hailey Bieber reveals her “fashion anxiety” and admires Princess Diana’s bold style
Hailey Bieber reveals her “fashion anxiety” and admires Princess Diana’s bold style

Hailey Bieber reveals her “fashion anxiety” and admires Princess Diana’s bold style

Articles
Advertisement
Hailey Bieber reveals her “fashion anxiety” and admires Princess Diana’s bold style

Hailey Bieber reveals her “fashion anxiety” and admires Princess Diana’s bold style

Advertisement
  • Hailey Bieber reveals her fear of dressing.
  • Late Princess Diana serves as her main source of inspiration for her everyday look.
  • According to the source, “Hailey’s dress is modern, but her approach is traditional.
Advertisement

Hailey Bieber talks about her fear of dressing up and how the late Princess Diana serves as her main source of inspiration for her everyday look.

The wife of Justin Bieber revealed in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar that she never hesitates to “take chances” even though her style changes every few months.

According to the source, “Hailey’s dress is modern, but her approach is traditional.”

The 25-year-old model said she always keeps an eye out for new designers before they become well-known among celebrities.

While the fashion critics observed that Hailey’s style reminded them of the late royal who also made “selective fashion choices” in her lifetime, Hailey said that she likes to dress up depending on her “vibes” and “occasion.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

The inventor of the RHODE skin care company stated of the late Princess Diana, “I was inspired by the fact that she was the most looked-upon lady in the world at that time, of all time, and she did what she wanted with her style.”

Princess Diana really expressed herself through her clothing, irrespective of the circumstances of her time, the speaker added.

Advertisement

Hailey acknowledged that she frequently worries about how the public or the media would perceive her personal style, which at times even makes her feel “anxious.”

The musician’s better half added, “I am photographed so frequently that I feel like sometimes I put pressure on myself.

“I want it to be a terrific pair of jeans and a great T-shirt, even if I’m just throwing on some pants and a T-shirt!” She concluded.

Also Read

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber plans to have kid together
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber plans to have kid together

Hailey and Justin Bieber plans to have kid together. Supermodel gushed about...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story