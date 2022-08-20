Hailey Bieber reveals her “fashion anxiety” and admires Princess Diana’s bold style

Hailey Bieber reveals her fear of dressing.

Hailey Bieber talks about her fear of dressing up and how the late Princess Diana serves as her main source of inspiration for her everyday look.

The wife of Justin Bieber revealed in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar that she never hesitates to “take chances” even though her style changes every few months.

According to the source, “Hailey’s dress is modern, but her approach is traditional.”

The 25-year-old model said she always keeps an eye out for new designers before they become well-known among celebrities.

While the fashion critics observed that Hailey’s style reminded them of the late royal who also made “selective fashion choices” in her lifetime, Hailey said that she likes to dress up depending on her “vibes” and “occasion.”

The inventor of the RHODE skin care company stated of the late Princess Diana, “I was inspired by the fact that she was the most looked-upon lady in the world at that time, of all time, and she did what she wanted with her style.”

Princess Diana really expressed herself through her clothing, irrespective of the circumstances of her time, the speaker added.

Hailey acknowledged that she frequently worries about how the public or the media would perceive her personal style, which at times even makes her feel “anxious.”

The musician’s better half added, “I am photographed so frequently that I feel like sometimes I put pressure on myself.

“I want it to be a terrific pair of jeans and a great T-shirt, even if I’m just throwing on some pants and a T-shirt!” She concluded.

