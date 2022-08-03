Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hammad Shoaib reveals his interesting love story

Hammad Shoaib reveals his interesting love story

Articles
Advertisement
Hammad Shoaib reveals his interesting love story

Hammad Shoaib reveals his interesting love story

Advertisement

Hammad Shoaib, the heartbroken Pakistani actor, model, and incredible dancer, is undeniably one of the industry’s rising stars. The Chaudhary and Sons actor has rapidly amassed a large following and widespread acclaim.

In a recent episode of “Good Morning Pakistan,” he talked about his love story.

While revealing details about his first love, Hammad mentioned that “I was in class 7 when I fell in love for the first time. She was an arts teacher who usually used to teach nursery class.”

She was really very pretty and she herself was a student of A-Levels. She was doing her A-Levels from Beaconhouse school. I just couldn’t stop looking at her when I saw her for the first time. I didn’t have much interest in Arts but just to get her attention I used to do some art work on daily basis so that I can just spend some time with her. She was my first love, added Hammad.

Apart from acting, Hammad also has some amazing dancing skills. He usually posted his dancing videos on Instagram.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hammad Shoaib (@hammadshoaib1)

Also Read

Hammad Shoaib’s killer dance moves have fans grooving.
Hammad Shoaib’s killer dance moves have fans grooving.

Hammad Shoaib, the hunk of Pakistan, has a history of having killer...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story