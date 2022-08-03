Hammad Shoaib reveals his interesting love story

Hammad Shoaib, the heartbroken Pakistani actor, model, and incredible dancer, is undeniably one of the industry’s rising stars. The Chaudhary and Sons actor has rapidly amassed a large following and widespread acclaim.

In a recent episode of “Good Morning Pakistan,” he talked about his love story.

While revealing details about his first love, Hammad mentioned that “I was in class 7 when I fell in love for the first time. She was an arts teacher who usually used to teach nursery class.”

“She was really very pretty and she herself was a student of A-Levels. She was doing her A-Levels from Beaconhouse school. I just couldn’t stop looking at her when I saw her for the first time. I didn’t have much interest in Arts but just to get her attention I used to do some art work on daily basis so that I can just spend some time with her. She was my first love“, added Hammad.

Apart from acting, Hammad also has some amazing dancing skills. He usually posted his dancing videos on Instagram.

