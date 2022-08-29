The most beautiful on-screen couple, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Aisha Khan are getting back together.

The most beautiful on-screen couple, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Aisha Khan, are getting back together, and these pictures are making us fall in love with them all over again. Well, this couple is back with another great get-together. Hamza Ali Abbasi and Aisha Khan were seen with their families at a lunch party not too long ago.

Aisha Khan looked so beautiful, and she has lost a lot of weight. People love how beautiful she looks. On the other hand, Naimal Khawar’s totally glamorous look is getting a lot of attention. Naimal looks a little bit fat, but that’s actually a good thing. We love these amazing pictures, and they are a sight to behold. Seeing all of these beautiful things in one picture is really cool.

People thought that Hamza Ali Abbasi and Aisha Khan were in love, but that was just a rumor. They were the most popular couple in the Pakistani drama industry. A boy was recently given to Aisha Khan as a gift. Aisha always tries to surprise her fans, and there’s no doubt that she does so. These pictures are very popular on the Internet. Look at this beautiful woman, Naimal Khawar.

Take a look at the photos below:

Naimal Khawar was recently made fun of for getting Botox. People don’t like how she looks. From our point of view, Naimal has never looked more beautiful. We can’t stop looking at this lovely couple. Here, we’re going to show you these beautiful and expensive pictures of these couples.

