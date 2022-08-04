Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman’s latest photoshoot goes viral

Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman’s latest photoshoot goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman’s latest photoshoot goes viral

Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman’s latest photoshoot goes viral

Advertisement
  • Ali Rehman and Hania Aamir’s tender photo shoot is leaving us speechless.
  • We are smitten by their sultry chemistry.
  • The duo recently rocked movie theatres with their performance in Parde Mein Rehne Do.
Advertisement

Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman’s ethereal photo shoot is becoming viral online. This photo shoot is enough to leave fans speechless. With their spectacular performance in the movie Parde Mein Rehne Do, this gorgeous duo recently rocked movie theatres. From promotional events through the film’s premieres, they have consistently enthralled us.

Have a look at these stunning photos of Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman, who radiate extreme beauty and perfection in this most recent shot.

The dimple queen looks incredibly ethereal in this gorgeous outfit. She has chosen a stunning ensemble and a beautiful makeup appearance. Ali Rehman has a sizable fan base and is a debonair, dashingly gorgeous man. It wouldn’t be inaccurate to remark that they both look great together.

Advertisement

The Janan actress is undoubtedly skilled at displaying any appearance in a cute manner. This dumpling girl has won our admiration and affection. We are smitten by their sultry chemistry. We’ll share a couple more captivating photos from the same shoot here. Take a closer look at this. You’re all set!

Hania is also receiving abuse for repeatedly emulating Alia Bhatt’s appearance. This gorgeous diva has always made it a point to arrive as a style icon. She sets fashion trends and doesn’t mind taking chances, even when it comes to experimenting with new styles. A full package is a female who is so attractive and has the best acting abilities. After seeing them in this recent shoot, we are all in awe.

Also Read

Hania Aamir looks dazzling twirls in Pink Pishwas
Hania Aamir looks dazzling twirls in Pink Pishwas

Hania Aamir, an actress and model, looks like a queen. She's wearing...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pathaan 4th saturday box office: Film sees highest growth percentage
Pathaan 4th saturday box office: Film sees highest growth percentage
Kate Middleton is retaliating against Meghan Markle with major changes: Expert says
Kate Middleton is retaliating against Meghan Markle with major changes: Expert says
Most recent episode of 'South Park' featured
Most recent episode of 'South Park' featured "Prince and Princess of Canada
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'very concerned' about their declining popularity in US
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'very concerned' about their declining popularity in US
Feroze Khan said Chinnoy claimed to be an investigative journalist
Feroze Khan said Chinnoy claimed to be an investigative journalist
Mashal Khan new bold pictures goes viral on internet
Mashal Khan new bold pictures goes viral on internet
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story