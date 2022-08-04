Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman’s latest photoshoot goes viral

Ali Rehman and Hania Aamir’s tender photo shoot is leaving us speechless.

Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman’s ethereal photo shoot is becoming viral online. This photo shoot is enough to leave fans speechless. With their spectacular performance in the movie Parde Mein Rehne Do, this gorgeous duo recently rocked movie theatres. From promotional events through the film’s premieres, they have consistently enthralled us.

Have a look at these stunning photos of Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman, who radiate extreme beauty and perfection in this most recent shot.

The dimple queen looks incredibly ethereal in this gorgeous outfit. She has chosen a stunning ensemble and a beautiful makeup appearance. Ali Rehman has a sizable fan base and is a debonair, dashingly gorgeous man. It wouldn’t be inaccurate to remark that they both look great together.

The Janan actress is undoubtedly skilled at displaying any appearance in a cute manner. This dumpling girl has won our admiration and affection. We are smitten by their sultry chemistry. We’ll share a couple more captivating photos from the same shoot here. Take a closer look at this. You’re all set!

Hania is also receiving abuse for repeatedly emulating Alia Bhatt’s appearance. This gorgeous diva has always made it a point to arrive as a style icon. She sets fashion trends and doesn’t mind taking chances, even when it comes to experimenting with new styles. A full package is a female who is so attractive and has the best acting abilities. After seeing them in this recent shoot, we are all in awe.

