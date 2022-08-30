Hania Aamir faces trolls for her for her insensitivity during floods

Politically and economically, Pakistan is having a hard time right now, and now a major natural calamity has struck. Pakistan has been severely flooded.

While South Punjab and parts of Swat are going through a difficult period, the entirety of Balochistan and Sindh are underwater. It is reported that hundreds of people have died as a result of buildings entirely submerging in water.

A couple of the performers have been seen posting amusing images on a daily basis despite the mayhem and destruction. Some people post dance videos, while others post selfies and leisurely photos.

Fans suggested that Hania Aamir post a video about flood victims after she shared a video of her makeup transition. They advised her to donate money to the flood victims rather than broadcast videos.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Hania Aamir is partaking in all the spotlight nowadays and gathering huge notoriety because of her unbelievable acting very early in life.

Playing a weak person is very much a test, Hania totally did equity to her personality as Hala and worked effectively. What’s more, no big surprise her snapping science with Farhan Saeed incited numerous to tune into the show.