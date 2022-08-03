Advertisement
  Hania Aamir goes viral as she flaunts her shimmery saree in recent pictures
Hania Aamir goes viral as she flaunts her shimmery saree in recent pictures

Articles
  • Hania Aamir’s latest Instagram pictures went viral.
  • She is wearing a golden shimmery saree.
  • Her pictures garnered thousands of likes and comments as fans showered the gorgeous star with love.
Hania Aamir is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who has appeared in a number of Pakistani films and dramas. Her flawless beauty and outstanding performance have captivated the hearts of millions of people.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Mujhay Jeenay Do, Visual, Anna, and many more.

Turning to Instagram, the Anaa star shared a gorgeous snap of herself and left fans in awe with her glowing look.

In the pictures, Hania donned a golden shimmer saree paired with a matching blouse and sizzled like gold in this look. She enhanced her look with red-bold lips and full glam makeup. The diva completed her look with dramatic ear pieces and let her sleek hair open into a center parting.

Take a look:

The post garnered thousands of likes and comments as fans showered the gorgeous star with love.

