Hania Aamir house cleaning video in monsoon geos viral

Edition: English
Edition: English

World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Hania Aamir's house cleaning video in monsoon geos viral

Articles
  • Hania Aamir is in action to clean her house.
  • Met office has issued a warning that further rain will continue to fall in Karachi through August 14.
  • The 25-year-old is renowned for being the sweetest person alive.
Hania Aamir seems to be taking matters into her own hands in the new monsoon spell. The 25-year-old, who is renowned for being the sweetest person alive, published a story on Instagram on Wednesday in which she is seen having fun while fixing rainwater leaks in her Karachi flat.

The Ishqiya star washed the rain-soaked wooden floor with the assistance of her friends and domestic helpers.
Hania also thought back to her performance as Hala in Mere Hamsafar, as she compared dewatering to the demanding everyday tasks that she was required to perform in the soap opera.

The devastating power of raindrops is fascinating to witness from a distance, but when it begins to creep up to your doorway, the situation is no less than a nightmare. Fortunately, Hania manages to find a really cool solution out of the predicament!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

The Met office has issued a warning that further rain will continue to fall in Karachi through August 14 and that clouds are still persistent in the city’s east and northeast along with strong wind currents.

