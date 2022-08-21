Hania Aamir says she faced traumas at such a young age

Actress Hania Aamir is renowned for being highly vivacious. She is well-known for her outgoing demeanor, honest communication style, and acting prowess.

Hania always chooses worthwhile projects and gives each character a unique personality, as she did with Hala in Mere Humsafar, an otherwise unremarkable figure. Hania gets along well with her mom and sister.

The Mere Humsafar actress revealed everything about her career path, something she had previously avoided from discussing online after experiencing trauma as a child for being adamantly herself online.

“When we don’t get any media training, we don’t know what to say and how much to reveal and where to do it. And especially me, I didn’t know anything at all. I didn’t take it very seriously [either] so I don’t think it’s anyone’s fault, you just don’t know how to go about these things. You don’t know any better and there’s no one in the industry to tell you how to go about it,” she said.

She feels that she had to learn after making a few mistakes. “The time that I came in, I don’t think anyone was using Instagram that much. It was just me going crazy on Instagram, putting up all sorts of things. You can say that you should’ve known better, I’ve understood that after several hits. I never realised that I was popular till I was trending on Twitter for something that I didn’t even remember. Then you realise how much people are looking at you.”

Advertisement

“I am 19, 20, 21, 22 — what are you expecting from these 20-year-olds? You cannot expect them to know don’t put up a picture with your boyfriend, don’t talk to this uncle like that, you can’t expect them to know that. And I’m not saying that whatever we do can be dismissed with a hall pass, it’s not like that. But for young actors, there should be some leeway, a margin. If you’re such an empath, you should think with empathy: how would they know any better? Look at how old they are,” she said.