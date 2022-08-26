Hania Aamir talks about comparisons with Fawad and Mahira 

Hania Aamir is currently enjoying the success of her drama, Mere Hamsafar.

The acting duo of Mahira and Fawad in Sarmad Khoosat’s Humsafar.

Hania urged the viewers to avoid putting their romantic relationships in the public eye.

Actress Hania Aamir has spoken out about on screen relationship between her and co-star Farhan Saeed and Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s chemistry in Humsafar. Hania Aamir is currently enjoying the success of her most recent blockbuster drama, Mere Hamsafar.

The acting duo of Mahira and Fawad in Sarmad Khoosat’s Humsafar has been praised as the best on Pakistani television in the previous two decades. They played Khirad and Ashar. Neelofar and The Legend Of Maula Jatt, two significant full-length movies this year, will showcase the two together.

The Sang e Mah diva claimed during a separate interview that she never put herself first and let social media backlash and issues get the best of her.

The dimple girl said “when new actors enter the industry, they are not really trained for fame or how to handle it, and so people learn via trial and error.”

Hania urged the viewers to avoid putting their romantic relationships in the public eye because it can be difficult to determine what went wrong if things don’t work out. Even professionals in the field start weighing in on your life, she claimed.

In response to Aamir’s post, actress Sadia Faisal claimed that nowadays, even superstars share about their bathroom visits.

A mysterious post by the Jo Tu Na Mila singer poked fun at Hania earlier this year when her dance video from Asim Azhar’s concert went viral.

