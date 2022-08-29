Hania Aamir: The character of Hamza in drama is not perfect

Hania Aamir is enjoying all the limelight these days and garnering immense fame.

Playing a vulnerable character is quite a challenge, Hania did justice to her character as Hala.

Her crackling chemistry with Farhan Saeed prompted many to tune into the show.

Advertisement

Hania Aamir is partaking in all the spotlight nowadays and gathering huge notoriety because of her unbelievable acting very early in life.

Playing a weak person is very much a test, Hania totally did equity to her personality as Hala and worked effectively. What’s more, no big surprise her snapping science with Farhan Saeed incited numerous to tune into the show.

The pair’s authority further made it workable for a few to praise its excitedly via online entertainment.

We typically get to watch similar ordinary subjects where a powerless lady should be safeguarded by a knight in sparkling reinforcement.

Despite the fact that, woman’s rights in our general public is on the flood yet we watch buzzword man centric shows of powerless ladies whose salvation is simply in the possession of a man.

As of late, during a meeting, the Ishqiya entertainer said that:

Advertisement

“My goal is to always inspire people through my work, and show strong, empowered women. So, Hala was not the kind of role I would accept immediately. So, I refused to do it at first.”

But later, when she realised she would be appearing with Farhan Saeed and that Qasim Ali Mureed would be directing the drama, she became certain it wouldn’t be a tired old cliché. She consequently consented to the play Hala.

Hala might be frail, but Hamza’s character isn’t faultless too; he has his own shortcomings, continued Hania Aamir.

“I will not say that Hamza’s character is perfect. He is, however, a sensible person. He understands people’s feelings and situations. Hala makes mistakes and so does he, but what impresses viewers most is how pure their souls, their purpose, and their intentions are.”

Nobody in a relationship is flawless; what makes a relationship ideal is when partners accept one another’s shortcomings and hide them from the outside world so that they can lead happy, fulfilling lives.

Advertisement

Also Read Shahroz Sabzwari enjoying his birthday with wife Sadaf Kanwal Nooreh was not in a good mood while she was in hospital...