Hania Aamir trends on Twitter for ‘Mere Humsafar’

Hania Aamir is trending on Twitter for the popular drama serial ‘Mere Humsafar‘ alongside Farhan Saeed. Fans have been blown away by Hania’s incredible performance in her latest and everyone’s favourite drama, Mere Humsafar. Her outstanding acting skills are being praised by fans on Twitter.

In the drama Mere Humsafar, an innocent girl named Hala experiences the pain of being raised in a harsh atmosphere without her parents.

The actress had a lot of performing leeway because of the drama’s unique premise, which she exploited. Her emotions and expressions are highly appreciated by fans.

Hania outperformed her past performances. The remarkable acting talents of Hania Aamir have taken the internet by storm.

Twitter users praised her outstanding acting in the latest episode of ‘Mere Humsafar.‘ They think that in addition to her lovely disposition, critics should praise her exceptional competence.

Have a look at what they said about the latest episode:

Hania Aamir does breakdown scenes like no other. She is too good. Hala and Rumi with low-key parallels.#MereHumsafar #HaniaAamir pic.twitter.com/SiWvUgrL4Y — . (@TeamHaniaAamir) August 11, 2022

#Farhansaeed #HaniaAamir #merehumsafar #ARYDigital

Superb episode 😊 this scene and @farhan_saeed dialogues were superb stand by his wife in every situation hats off to u @farhan_saeed and @realhaniahehe doing superb in this episode pic.twitter.com/iU6scYMJNU — AS (@aminasaleem511) August 11, 2022

Applause for hania… What a performance!!!! Advertisement Portrayed the emotion ,pain and suffering of hala so well…👏👏#HaniaAamir #merehumsafar pic.twitter.com/wiOUuawuXT — Soumya Sahoo (@sairat_fantasy) August 11, 2022

