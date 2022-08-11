Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hania Aamir trends on Twitter for ‘Mere Humsafar’

Hania Aamir trends on Twitter for ‘Mere Humsafar’

Articles
Advertisement
Hania Aamir trends on Twitter for ‘Mere Humsafar’

Hania Aamir trends on Twitter for ‘Mere Humsafar’

Advertisement
  • Hania Aamir went viral in the latest episode of ‘Mere Humsafar’ alongside Farhan Saeed.
  • Twitter users praised her outstanding acting in the latest episode.
  • Her remarkable acting talents have taken the internet by storm.
Advertisement

Hania Aamir is trending on Twitter for the popular drama serial ‘Mere Humsafar alongside Farhan Saeed. Fans have been blown away by Hania’s incredible performance in her latest and everyone’s favourite drama, Mere Humsafar. Her outstanding acting skills are being praised by fans on Twitter.

In the drama Mere Humsafar, an innocent girl named Hala experiences the pain of being raised in a harsh atmosphere without her parents.

The actress had a lot of performing leeway because of the drama’s unique premise, which she exploited. Her emotions and expressions are highly appreciated by fans.

Also Read

Indian Influencer recreates Hania Aamir’s drama look
Indian Influencer recreates Hania Aamir’s drama look

Koyal Bhattacharjee, an Indian influencer and a fan of Haina Aamir from the...

Hania outperformed her past performances. The remarkable acting talents of Hania Aamir have taken the internet by storm.

Twitter users praised her outstanding acting in the latest episode of ‘Mere Humsafar.They think that in addition to her lovely disposition, critics should praise her exceptional competence.

Advertisement

Have a look at what they said about the latest episode:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Hania Aamir’s house cleaning video in monsoon geos viral
Hania Aamir’s house cleaning video in monsoon geos viral

Hania Aamir is in action to clean her house. Met office has...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story