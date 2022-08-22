Hania Amir Tiktok video goes ‘Viral’

Hania Aamir’s portrayal of Hala has stick us to the television.

Her powerful performance in a drama serial leaves us speechless.

Nand and Bhabi tiktok video goes viral.

Every Thursday, Hania Aamir’s portrayal of Hala has us glued to the television. Every week, her powerful performance in a dama serial leaves us speechless. Every new episode seems to be her better self, which makes us more eager to see the next one. Their followers are going crazy over poor Hala and her failing marriage to Hamza. We are in pain! Hala leaving Hamza and allowing Taayi Jaan to carry out her nasty plan against Hala was something we definitely did not desire.

We are in fits of laughter after Hala (Hania Aamir) and Rumi (Hira Khan) recently collaborated to tell Tayi Jaan, a.k.a. Shahjehan, to shut talking in a funny TikTok video that is trending.

The famous “Ap Ko Kia?” video featuring reel Nand and Bhabi is here.

A drama series, is breaking all the records. The internet is going crazy about Hamza and Hala’s sweet love story, and the TRPs are rising. Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir’s sizzling chemistry has fans raving. The incident is generating headlines not only in Pakistan but also on the other side of the border.

