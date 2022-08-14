Hansal Mehta mixed reaction to Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha has received mixed reviews from Hansal Mehta.

He said that he found the movie to be a little too politically superficial.

Aamir Khan makes his comeback to the big screen after Thugs of Hindostan.

Hansal Mehta said on Twitter that Laal Singh Chaddha deserves to succeed but also said that it was a bit too overstated emotionally and politically superficial according to him.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which features Aamir Khan, has received mixed reviews from Hansal Mehta. The director acknowledged the effort put into developing the movie and stated that it deserved to be successful.

Hansal took to Twitter around midnight to share his reaction after watching Laal Singh Chaddha. He wrote, “Watched #LaalSinghChaddha. It is a very engaging film made with passion and love. Maybe a bit too overstated emotionally and a bit superficial politically for my taste but a film made with so much care, heart, and honesty. It deserves to succeed. So much to admire.”

He further added, “But the truth is I found myself either moist-eyed or smiling for a major part of the film. Go watch #LaalSinghChaddha. Stop spreading Malaria.”

Laal Singh Chaddha, which was directed by Advait Chandan, is the authorised Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

Aamir Khan makes his comeback to the big screen with this movie following the failure of Thugs of Hindostan in 2018. Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya all play significant roles in it as well.

However, the movie hasn’t yet received the anticipated response at the ticket counters. In the first three days after its release, it had grossed almost 27.70 crore.

On Friday, a complaint was also filed against Aamir for allegedly disrespecting the Indian Army and hurting Hindu sentiments with the film. The complainant objected to a scene where Pakistani personnel asks Laal Singh Chaddha, “I offer Namaz and pray, Laal, why don’t you do the same?” and Laal replies, “my mother said all this puja paath is malaria. It causes riots.” Objections have also been raised over how a mentally challenged person has been allowed to join the Indian Army to fight in the Kargil War in the film.

