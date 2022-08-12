Happy Birthday, Sara Ali Khan! Some pics both on and off screen

Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her birthday today.

She made her acting debut on the silver screen in 2018 with Kedarnath.

Sara Ali Khan is commending her birthday today on the twelfth of August. Sara made her acting presentation on the cinema in 2018 with her film Kedarnath.

With a couple of movies shockingly as of not long ago, Sara has effectively set aside a room for herself in the Bollywood.

She has not just displayed her acting potential and engaged fans with her movies, however has additionally kept them drawn in with her virtual entertainment movement, posts, and recordings.

Be it her dazzling photoshoots, her interesting sonnets, or her silly photographs with loved ones, fans appear to be continually entertained and engaged by the entertainer.

Talking about online entertainment, a brief look through her Instagram space offers a legitimate knowledge into her change consistently.

For the unversed, before her acting presentation on the big screen, Sara went through a weight reduction venture.

She has never been somebody to avoid offering her excursion to her fans and adherents. As a matter of fact, she is likewise one of a handful of the celebs to discuss her battle with PCOD straightforwardly.

In a previous meeting on BBC, Sara had said, “I went to Columbia for four years and at the end of the second year, I decided that I really want to act, like I said I have always known, but that realisation coincided with the weigh scale saying that I’m 96 kilos.

So, it was a bit difficult. Then it was the senior year of college in America itself that I lost the weight.”

Sara frequently shares return photographs from her pre-weight reduction stage, while she delicately makes fun of herself.

Indeed, even now, after her weight reduction, she keeps on treating wellness very in a serious way, and makes it a highlight share persuading exercise recordings on the ‘gram.

On Sara Ali Khan’s birthday today, let us take a gander at a couple of her ‘Then vs Now’ pictures.

