Vaani Kapoor became famous with Shuddh Desi Romance and Befikre.

She has a tremendous fan following for her acting and appearance.

We’re sure many will celebrate her birthday today.

Vaani Kapoor is 34 years old.

Shamshera actress told that, “Mini-zoo. Ducks, dogs, apes, horses, bunnies were my only buddies. Our farm contained 70 dogs and several cats. I had a puppy obsession, so I’d pick them up from the gutter.”

Vaani holds a bachelor’s in tourism from IGNOU. Vaani, who had a protected upbringing, barely left her home during her internship at The Oberoi Hotels in Jaipur.

Before Bollywood, she modelled. Elite Model Management gave her her break. She walked in fashion weeks for renowned designers. The actress was overweight when she modelled, and she was astonished when they picked her, but she worked hard and dropped weight. “Modeling helps pay the bills,” she remarked.

Vaani debuted in ‘Shudh Desi Romance’ But her screen test was strange. What did the actress say? “I was about to fly back to Delhi when YRF Casting Director Shanoo Sharma called and asked me to stay and audition. She’d urge me to improvise at restaurants and salons. Exams on the spot. At first, they seemed strange. I couldn’t do it on film if I couldn’t do it in front of a crowd. Confidence rose. I let go of my fears. The recordings were given to Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra. I agreed because they liked them.”

