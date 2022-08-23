Advertisement
Happy Birthday Vaani Kapoor! Here are 5 interesting facts about the actress

  • Vaani Kapoor became famous with Shuddh Desi Romance and Befikre.
  • She has a tremendous fan following for her acting and appearance.
  • We’re sure many will celebrate her birthday today.
Shuddh The movies Desi Romance and Befikre made Vaani Kapoor well-known. People like her acting and how pretty she is. Today is her birthday, so lots of people will be happy. Vaani’s birthday. 34-year-old Five unknowns, says Vaani Kapoor.

Shamshera actress told that, “Mini-zoo. Ducks, dogs, apes, horses, bunnies were my only buddies. Our farm contained 70 dogs and several cats. I had a puppy obsession, so I’d pick them up from the gutter.”

Vaani holds a bachelor’s in tourism from IGNOU. Vaani, who had a protected upbringing, barely left her home during her internship at The Oberoi Hotels in Jaipur.

Before Bollywood, she modelled. Elite Model Management gave her her break. She walked in fashion weeks for renowned designers. The actress was overweight when she modelled, and she was astonished when they picked her, but she worked hard and dropped weight. “Modeling helps pay the bills,” she remarked.

Vaani debuted in ‘Shudh Desi Romance’ But her screen test was strange. What did the actress say? “I was about to fly back to Delhi when YRF Casting Director Shanoo Sharma called and asked me to stay and audition. She’d urge me to improvise at restaurants and salons. Exams on the spot. At first, they seemed strange. I couldn’t do it on film if I couldn’t do it in front of a crowd. Confidence rose. I let go of my fears. The recordings were given to Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra. I agreed because they liked them.”

Vaani Kapoor: I will lose focus if I worry about others
Vaani Kapoor: I will lose focus if I worry about others

Vaani Kapoor is an Indian actress. Vaani has accepted that her career...

