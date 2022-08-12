Hareem Shah and Bilal Shah parted ways?

A new video related to Pakistan’s famous TikToker Hareem Shah and her husband Bilal Shah has thrown fans into a frenzy. A video has been posted by TikTok on its official Instagram account.

The TikToker has shared a song on her account in this video, after which it is being assumed by social media users that Hareem Shah and Bilal Shah have separated.

As soon as this video went viral, various comments from the users also started.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Bilal Shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

Earlier, TikToker had told his fans about his health in his YouTube video these days I am not feeling well due to which I am feeling lethargic. He appealed to the fans and asked them to pray for my speedy recovery.

In the video, she was also showing the beautiful scenes of Turkey to her fans. Apart from this, Hareem Shah can be seen in the video along with her husband shopping for essential household items in Turki Superstore. Hareem Shah had shared a video on the YouTube channel in which she was sitting with her husband Bilal Shah. In the video, TikToker expressed her anger over the fake news of the arrest and said that fake news is always spread about us. He said that I deny all the rumors circulating about me. Even before the news came that I was deported from Qatar, I remained silent at that time because I did not know how to react to this kind of news. The actress said that people don’t know why they spread wrong news about me every other day. TikToker said that he is residing outside Pakistan and cannot come to Pakistan for such fake news or these issues, but he has his legal representative Muneer Ahmed there who is looking after all his matters. Hareem Shah and her husband Bilal Shah appealed to Pakistani journalists not to spread unverified news about them. Advertisement

