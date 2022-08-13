Hareem Shah ends her marriage with husband Bilal Shah? video goes viral 

Hereem Shah sparked rumors about her marriage with Bilal Shah.

She posted a video on her Instagram.

Fans believe that the TikToker and Bilal Shah’s split up their marriage.

Hareem Shah, the reigning TikTok scandal queen and her husband Bilal have once more whipped up a frenzy among their followers with a video that suggests a potential breakup.

Shah shared a new video with a hint about her breakup on her official Instagram account. Shah has a sizable fan base that watches her TikTok videos. Fans believe that Hareem Shah and Bilal Shah’s romance is ended.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Bilal Shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

The TikToker has shared a song on her account in this video, after which it is being assumed by social media users that Hareem Shah and Bilal Shah have separated.

The TikToker has shared a song on her account in this video, after which it is being assumed by social media users that Hareem Shah and Bilal Shah have separated.

In the video, she was also showing the beautiful scenes of Turkey to her fans. Apart from this, Miss Shah can be seen along with her husband shopping for essential household items in Turki Superstore.

She had shared a video on the YouTube channel in which she was sitting with her husband Bilal Shah. In the video, TikToker expressed her anger over the fake news of the arrest and said that fake news is always spread about us. He said that I deny all the rumors circulating about me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Bilal Shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

