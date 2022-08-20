Hareem shah shares her latest TikTok videos

TikTok star Hareem Shah always seems to be at the centre of controversial headlines due to her growing list of viral videos that take the internet by storm.

The TikTok star has been posting short videos about her travels on her Instagram account. These videos show glimpses of her long trips.

Shah is known for her TikTok videos. The TikToker is well-known for her contentious stories involving political figures.She also has a huge fan following, with 198K followers on her Instagram account.

She posts a lot on her social media accounts, and she never misses a chance to show off her latest videos and impress her followers.

Have a look at her latest videos!

Her pictures and videos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram from her fans.

