Harish Roy KGF actor battles with stage 4 throat cancer

Harish Roy has been diagnosed with stage 4 throat cancer. Reports suggest that the actor is currently undergoing treatment.

He apparently has had lung surgery, but the doctors think he still needs additional care.

Talking about his health update during a conversation, Harish Roy was quoted saying, “Situations can bestow greatness upon you or take things away from you. There is no escaping fate. I’ve been suffering from cancer for three years. There is a reason I had a long beard when performing in KGF to cover up the swelling in my neck that this disease has created. I put off my surgery because I didn’t have any money at first. I waited till the movies were released. Now that I’m at the fourth stage, things are becoming worse.” He further remembered that he was facing difficulty breathing during a pivotal scene by the end of the film.

The KGF actor also produced a social media video begging for donations, but he hasn’t been allowed to share it yet.

Numerous Sandalwood actors, producers, and directors are reportedly stepping forward to support Harish Roy during this difficult time.