Haroon Kadwani on comparison with Feroz Khan, ‘Feroze is not my inspiration’

Haroon Kadwani on comparison with Feroz Khan, ‘Feroze is not my inspiration’

Articles
Haroon Kadwani on comparison with Feroz Khan, ‘Feroze is not my inspiration’

Haroon Kadwani on comparison with Feroz Khan

Haroon Kadwani is a young actor who just steps into the showbiz industry and wins everyone’s heart with her acting as well as looks. In response to being compared to Lollywood star Feroze Khan, the Ruposh star opened up in his recent interview.

He appeared in an interview with Fuchsia Magazine about his experience working in show business and other topics.

Despite the criticism and comparisons to the Khuda Aur Mohabbat actor, Haroon’s recent performances have rapidly won over fans. Fans adore him in Ruposh, where he co-stars with Kinza Hashmi. Haroon Kadwani recently agreed to an interview with Fuchsia Magazine.

“As far as resemblance goes, that’s natural, I can’t do anything about it,” Haroon shares his thoughts. “But in terms of acting, Feroze is not my inspiration. However, for me, it is an honor to be compared to such an established star like Feroze Khan,” he said.

