Harry and Meghan are engaged in a tug of war

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be engaged in a tug of war.

It is over the delayed release of the memoirs.

Meghan Markle is currently facing criticism.

According to a top royal authority, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be engaged in a tug of war over the delayed release of the Duke of Cambridge’s memoirs.

“Is there a tug-of-war between Meghan and Harry over the delayed publication of H’s memoirs?” said Angela Levin.

“Speak all their facts and disclose how difficult H’s work has been, or make many cuts and assist stop the hurt,” she continued.

Meghan Markle is currently facing criticism from the British tabloid press as a result of the debut of her eagerly anticipated podcast.

Tennis pro Serena Williams was asked by the Duchess of Sussex to the opening segment.

