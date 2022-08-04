Harry and Meghan are under severe threat from “bad stories”

An expert gives a warning to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over additional “bad tales.”

Hostesses Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross complained that more bad press than positive is being given to the Sussexes.

“With all this negative news, it’s kind of hard to turn a blind eye to it,” remarked Garibaldi.

Express reports that on a recent edition of Royally Us, hostesses Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross complained that more bad press than positive is being given to the Sussexes.

We discuss these anecdotes about Meghan and Harry much more frequently than any of their accomplishments.

These stories seriously interfere with the work that they are attempting to complete.

And Garibaldi said: “In that interview, Tom Bower did mention positive things about her that were later included in the book.

“She works hard, is conscientious, forceful, and other qualities, according to [him].

There are some positive aspects to the story, but naturally, everyone prefers to concentrate on the bad.

Ross continued, “They’re trying to achieve significant things, but these incredibly vile stories keep emerging from the shadows.

It must be incredibly disruptive to the work they are attempting to complete.

