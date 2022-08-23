Harry and Meghan considering getting married

Meghan and Harry intend to be married again for their Netflix series.

The couple is more committed to their job.

Royal author Angela Levin responded to the report.

According to Heat magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex intend to get married again after four years. Compared to the royal family, the couple is more committed to their job.

Royal author Angela Levin responded to the report by telling GB News host Nana Akua: “It seemed a little cruel to me. They’re probably doing it more for Netflix than for themselves, in my opinion.”

She continued, denouncing the couple’s alleged relocation: “In other words, I believe that if you read between the lines, the British term is “blow you.” Please disregard the fact that you spent £32 million on our wedding, and you Royal family. This is one of the most crucial things because we want to do everything our way and we’re going to do it that way.”

Added her: “We really don’t want to watch the entire thing again. They are getting married, exactly as they wish. I’m curious about how many members of the family they’ll invite. They don’t know which celebrity figures will attend.”

Angela said that: “Many people, in my opinion, wouldn’t want to since they currently feel really regrettable about how they handled the Queen in America. I’ve had countless messages from people complaining about her treatment of the Queen at the age of 96, claiming that we can’t tolerate it. That is, in my opinion, seriously affecting Americans.”

Following their multimillion-dollar arrangement with the network, some royal experts and fans speculate that Meghan and Harry, who are the parents of Archie, 3, and Lillibet, 1, have little choice but to accept the streaming giant’s offer.

While some believe the Sussexes would do anything to stay in the spotlight.

