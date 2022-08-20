Harry and Meghan would be quite busy during their next visit to the UK.

They would probably avoid the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth will not be visited at her Balmoral estate.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle would be quite busy during their next visit to the UK and would probably avoid the Queen.

When Harry and Meghan come to Britain in September, Queen Elizabeth will not be visited at her Balmoral estate, according to royal authority Kinsey Schofield.

According to the US royal expert, Meghan and Harry instead preferred to “sneak in and out” of meetings with members of the royal family.

I don’t think there will be a Balmoral visit, she remarked. especially when we are talking about it right now.

The Sussexes prefer to enter and exit royal family meetings covertly. They dislike having those engagements revealed to the press or public in advance.

According to Kinsey, Meghan and Harry would “avoid attention” and spend the majority of their time in the UK “behind closed doors.”

