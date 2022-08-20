Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Harry and Meghan ignoring Queen Elizabeth on planned UK visit?

Harry and Meghan ignoring Queen Elizabeth on planned UK visit?

Articles
Advertisement
Harry and Meghan ignoring Queen Elizabeth on planned UK visit?

Harry and Meghan ignoring Queen Elizabeth on planned UK visit?

Advertisement
  • Harry and Meghan would be quite busy during their next visit to the UK.
  • They would probably avoid the Queen.
  • Queen Elizabeth will not be visited at her Balmoral estate.
Advertisement

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle would be quite busy during their next visit to the UK and would probably avoid the Queen.

When Harry and Meghan come to Britain in September, Queen Elizabeth will not be visited at her Balmoral estate, according to royal authority Kinsey Schofield.

According to the US royal expert, Meghan and Harry instead preferred to “sneak in and out” of meetings with members of the royal family.

I don’t think there will be a Balmoral visit, she remarked. especially when we are talking about it right now.

The Sussexes prefer to enter and exit royal family meetings covertly. They dislike having those engagements revealed to the press or public in advance.

According to Kinsey, Meghan and Harry would “avoid attention” and spend the majority of their time in the UK “behind closed doors.”

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Arrogant’ tourists’ shoes are kicked out of the way by the Queen’s guards
‘Arrogant’ tourists’ shoes are kicked out of the way by the Queen’s guards

Queen's guards kicked a tourist's shoes out of the way. The two...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story