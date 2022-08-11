Harry and Meghan major royal ‘supporter’ is causing ‘in-fighting’

Report: Prince Harry is attempting to pull a Beyoncé with his memoir
Meghan Markle and Harry's memoir could be released on an impromptu date....
Harry and Meghan have one major supporter, which will lead to infighting, royal commentator Neil Sean said on YouTube.
“Princess Eugenie along with her sister Beatrice are a little bit frosty towards His Royal Highness Prince Charles, and Prince William,” the commentator claimed. “But now Eugenie apparently, is a big supporter of Harry and Meghan, and truly believes that they’ve been hard done by.”
“We know she visited them a while back, and obviously you can understand, they’re friends of the same age bracket, she wants to support [them], particularly Prince Harry,” he continued.
“Princess Eugenie has kind of got a line divided within the British monarchy, because while many of them are wanting to be sympathetic towards Harry and Meghan, it’s very difficult, given the onslaught of negativity that they’ve pushed over in their direction.
“So for now it looks like Princess Eugenie is waving the flag all alone, but more importantly, will she now be ostracised for fear of anything being said around her or spoken in intimate royal circles going back,” he said.
