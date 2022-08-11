Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have body doubles to act as stand-ins when they’re out and about.

Despite mounting security breaches, the couple is said to have invested, “around $10 million on security since they quit their royal duties.”

“They know there are some very dangerous people out there,” an insider said.

Advertisement

Harry and Meghan Markle have body doubles to act as stand-ins when they’re out and about, despite mounting security breaches.

In a recent interview, a Heat magazine insider made this shocking claim.

They began by noting how seriously Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take their security, and then added, “they’ve been scared and concerned by these incidents.”

“They know there are some very dangerous people out there, even in a city as well-heeled and traditionally safe as Santa Barbara, and it’s for that reason they invested heavily in the best security they could find.”

“They’re very aware there’s still outside risk of an intruder finding their way onto the property and doing God knows what. It’s the stuff of nightmares, and only underlines to Harry how crucial it is that the family are protected.”

Despite these breaches, the couple is said to have invested, “around $10 million on security since they quit their royal duties.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, they allegedly, “do a lot of homework before to ensure there’s no way they’ll be followed.”

Previously, Prince Harry, who formally ventured down as everyday working royals toward the finish of March 2020, has been tipped to return into the imperial overlay.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are laying out their new lives and work in California and furthermore raising their youngsters Lilibet and Archie Harrison there, would get back to the UK in future, as per Princess Diana’s ex-guardian Ken Wharfe.