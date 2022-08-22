Harry and Meghan ‘must do Kardashians’ for Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly have a second wedding in America.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must do a Kim Kardashian and have a second wedding in America.

According to a royal analyst, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may bring cameras to capture the event, which is expected to be performed without regard for royal customs.

Charlotte Griffiths remarked on MailPlus’ Palace Confidential, “It sounds so unrealistic, but the truth is stranger than fiction when it comes to these two.”

"There were all these dramas going on backstage. Plus, they need some interesting Netflix content because actually, footage of them at the WellChild Awards is all very well. But they've got to have that Kardashian thing, like a set piece," she clarified. According to a source, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already engaged, "looking at various venues and figuring out the type of ceremony they want, as well as how many guests to invite."