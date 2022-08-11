Advertisement
Harry and Meghan will be receiving award for their support of Afghan refugees



  • A prominent humanitarian award will be given to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
  • Archewell Foundation helps in aiding Afghan refugees.
  • They are recognized for their “generous” gift to the Human First Coalition.
A prominent humanitarian award will be given to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in recognition of the work done by their Archewell Foundation to aid Afghan refugees.

Even though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not personally accept the prize, they are recognized for their “generous” gift to the Human First Coalition.

The Executive Director of the Archewell Foundation, James Holt, would reportedly accept the Partner Organization Award on the couple’s behalf in New York City the following year.

The Haji Abdul Rauf Service Award will be given to US Senator Richard Blumenthal for his work on behalf of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers.

A bazaar with $100 tickets will also be part of the massive event, which will also feature traditional Afghan food and music and benefit the charity.

