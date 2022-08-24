The Firm has been cautioned.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan provocation.

Duncan Larcombe, a royal analyst, offered this warning.

Advertisement

The Firm has been cautioned against responding to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s “planned provocation” “any further.”

Duncan Larcombe, a royal analyst, offered this warning in an interview with Express UK.

He addressed the behaviour of the couple there and said, “They will be all over the media, and you won’t be able to put a cigarette paper between what Harry and Meghan are doing and what Will and Kate are doing.”

The analyst continued, “It’s a premeditated provocation on their part, but they are definitely pushing their luck and risking the Queen’s anger.”

Particularly given that one of Harry’s engagements is the WellChild awards for sick children, which he always used to do when he was a working royal, and that “to the casual observer, especially overseas and even more especially in America, this will look like Harry and Meghan are back doing royal jobs”

Also Read It’s “no surprise” that Prince Harry moved to California Prince Harry relocated to continue the to California. He wanted to continue...