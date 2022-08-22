Advertisement
Harry and Meghan’s wedding vows in the US an insult?

Articles
  • Harry and Meghan  are ridiculed for their rumored planning to reaffirm wedding vows.
  • Angela Levin, a royal specialist, criticizes the royal couple.
  • She called it an ‘insult’ to the royal family.
Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are being ridiculed for their rumored planning to reaffirm wedding vows the US, four years after their marriage in 2018.

Angela Levin, a royal specialist, has criticized the royal couple for choosing to hold their second wedding in the US, calling it a ‘insult’ to the royal family.

She recently made an appearance on GB News and declared that Meghan and Harry’s second wedding in the US will be a major slap in the face for Queen Elizabeth and the other royals.

Stated Angela Levin: “In my opinion, they want to demonstrate what a “genuine proper wedding” will be like. When their wedding was largely American, they claimed they wanted something similarly American. They wanted to redo it because Harry loves America so much, too.

“In other words, I believe that if you read between the lines, the British term is ‘blast you.”

As “unkind” to the British royal family, she also referred to it.

