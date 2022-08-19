Harry and William’s separation would make Diana “saddened”

Patterson told Media that he believed the break-up between the two brothers would make Diana sad.

According to Patterson the late Princess of Wales was not “terribly judgmental.”

According to a biographer, Princess Diana would have “been sympathetic” to Prince Harry’s desire to leave the UK.

The late princess would have been sad but would have respected all sides, according to author and biographer James Patterson, despite the ongoing hostility between the two brothers.

She would have had complete sympathy for what Harry did, but he also believed that she would have understood William’s course of action.

Patterson told Entertainment Tonight that he believed the break-up between the two brothers would make her sad.

“I believe that would really crush her heart, because they had been so very close as kids, and then… Will obviously decided [that he] must stick with tradition, the monarchy, and the royals, and then Harry making the break.”

He went on, “She didn’t, in my opinion, consider the royal family’s tradition to be negative. I believe it didn’t match her at all just because of how it worked with her. It was quite challenging. Her spirit is free. That is extremely difficult.

