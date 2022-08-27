Harry desires that the anniversary of Diana’s passing be “full with love”

Prince Harry hailed Princess Diana’s legacy.

The Duke of Sussex shared his affection for the late parent.

He desired to “make her proud” every day.

In a moving tribute, Prince Harry hailed Princess Diana’s legacy.

At a recent charitable polo match, the Duke of Sussex shared his affection for the late parent and his desire to “make her proud” every day.

During his remarks, he said: “In honor of our moms, my close friend Prince Seeiso and I started Sentebale 16 years ago with the goal of providing care and support to some of the world’s most vulnerable young people.

“The word Sentebale means “forget me not” in Sesotho, the Basotho language.

“My mother passed away 25 years ago this week, and she will undoubtedly never be forgotten.

“I want the day to be a celebration of her amazing job and my love for how she did it.

“I want it to be a day to honor my mother’s memory with my family and children, who I wish could have known her,” “.

“I wish to make Mom proud every day,” he continued.”

Harry noted that Diana, who passed away at the young age of 36, worked tirelessly “to help and destigmatize those battling HIV/AIDS.”

Further paying homage to his mother, he said: “Her favorite flowers, appropriately enough, were “forget-me-nots.”

“I’m hoping that by renewing our commitment to those we serve, wherever and however that may be, we can honor the legacy of my mother.

